Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Up 106,500.0% in March

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 106,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Defense Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.90 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS DFMTF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. Defense Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

