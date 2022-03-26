Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.19 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
