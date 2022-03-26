Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $6.19 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $405,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.