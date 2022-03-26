Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,786 shares of company stock worth $8,710,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Delek US by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Delek US by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,554 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Delek US by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DK remained flat at $$20.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

