Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,345 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,784,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $216.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

