Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 314.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 241.00 to 314.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 270.00 to 280.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.97.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

