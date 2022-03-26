Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target to SEK 384

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 369 to SEK 384 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LNDNF. Cheuvreux cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.20.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNDNF opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.