Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €17.50 ($19.23) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($19.23) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($19.56) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.16) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche EuroShop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.34 ($21.25).

ETR:DEQ opened at €17.68 ($19.43) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.53. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €13.26 ($14.57) and a 1 year high of €21.68 ($23.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

