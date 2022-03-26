Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($84.62) to €59.00 ($64.84) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 66,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,721. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

