DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $122.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $108.33 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,685 shares of company stock worth $8,004,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

