DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $564 million-$568 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.17 million.DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 923,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -261.59. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 139,623 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 111,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after acquiring an additional 98,699 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

