Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $90.33 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

