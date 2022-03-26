DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. DogeCash has a market cap of $702,699.13 and approximately $389.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,583,441 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

