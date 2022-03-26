Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLMAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollarama from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

DLMAF stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

