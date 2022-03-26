DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,474 shares of company stock valued at $52,612,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

NYSE:DASH opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

