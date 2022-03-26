Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after buying an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.84 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.02.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

