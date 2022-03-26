Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $790,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 25.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 529,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $71.29. 3,246,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

