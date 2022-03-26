Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,136 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 519,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 4,416,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,411,330. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.