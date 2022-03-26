Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 167 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.75. 609,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,823. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

