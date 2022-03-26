Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.71. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

