Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $30,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.23. 5,186,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,581,999. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

