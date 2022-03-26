Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $53.22

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.22, but opened at $56.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 504 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,617,000 after purchasing an additional 189,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
