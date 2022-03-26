Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Up to $53.22

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.22, but opened at $56.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 504 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,617,000 after purchasing an additional 189,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

