Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Drax Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Drax Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.