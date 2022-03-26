Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE DRM opened at C$48.66 on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$22.34 and a twelve month high of C$50.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

About Dream Unlimited (Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

