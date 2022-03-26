Drep [new] (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $26.13 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001473 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $26.13 million and $2.36 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00035709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00112945 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

