Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.58.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 185,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.