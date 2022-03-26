Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,697.86 ($22.35).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.37) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.72) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.51) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DNLM traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,105 ($14.55). 285,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,216.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,315.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 963.50 ($12.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 37 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,779.36). Also, insider Ian Bull acquired 3,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.48) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,443.92).

About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.