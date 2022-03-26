Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,184,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,126,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.