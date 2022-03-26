Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.