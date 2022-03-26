Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ELDN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.86.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.
