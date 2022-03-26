Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of ELDN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

