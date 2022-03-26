Ellevest Inc. Acquires 625 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,722,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,259,000 after purchasing an additional 154,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,719,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,090,000 after buying an additional 82,253 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,878,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 993,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,868,000 after buying an additional 240,106 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

