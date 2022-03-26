Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

