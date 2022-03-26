Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $27.78 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

