Ellevest Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $181.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.60. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

