Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.