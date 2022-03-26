Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.59

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.59 and traded as high as C$60.79. Emera shares last traded at C$60.51, with a volume of 296,923 shares changing hands.

EMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.08.

Get Emera alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$15.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.59.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.246433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 130.05%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.