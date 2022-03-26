Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 320.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 735,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,138 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,032,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $98.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

