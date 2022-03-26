Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Trading Down 0.8%

Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. 1,008 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emles @Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles @Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.