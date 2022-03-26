Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Energy Vault has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.57.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

