Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.