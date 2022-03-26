Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Lowered by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envista by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Envista by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 501,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,358 shares of company stock worth $9,420,595 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

