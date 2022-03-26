enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) & Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65% enVVeno Medical N/A -31.95% -30.31%

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and enVVeno Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.74 $2.09 billion $5.78 45.96 enVVeno Medical $30,000.00 1,515.20 -$9.14 million N/A N/A

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than enVVeno Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 1 0 2.17 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus target price of $281.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats enVVeno Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



