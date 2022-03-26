Epiq Partners LLC Buys 884,100 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 680.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 884,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 855,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 397.24%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.