Epiq Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) by 680.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up 2.0% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 1.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $132,000. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $203,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 855,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $330.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38. Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 397.24%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

