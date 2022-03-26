Epiq Partners LLC Sells 130,640 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,394,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

JAAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 118,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

