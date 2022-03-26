Epiq Partners LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,621. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -182.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

