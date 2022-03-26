Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
