Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:CTS opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 167.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.91 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.