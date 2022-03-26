Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LifeMD, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LifeMD in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for LifeMD’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth $8,986,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in LifeMD by 10.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in LifeMD by 4.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth $2,111,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.