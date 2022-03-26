Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of RPHM opened at $3.40 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.