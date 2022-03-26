Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.71

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and traded as low as $17.77. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 128,770 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($48.35) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

