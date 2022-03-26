Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of research firms have commented on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 815,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

