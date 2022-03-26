Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.
A number of research firms have commented on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.
Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 815,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.97.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
